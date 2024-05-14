Qualcomm Rolls Out Powerful Snapdragon Chip With GenAI And LLM Support In India

New Delhi: Global chip-maker Qualcomm has rolled out the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform in India that includes support for on-device generative AI features. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip is equipped with many crucial features which include an always-sensing ISP, hyper-realistic mobile gaming, lossless high-definition sound and breakthrough connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Mobile Platform supports a broad array of AI models including popular large language models (LLM) such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2 and Gemini Nano, as per the company. “The latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform provides a host of flagship level, specially selected capabilities, packed with the latest on-device AI experiences,” said Savi Soin, SVP and President of Qualcomm India.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer POCO has announced that they will be among the first smartphone brands in India to adopt the new Snapdragon chip on their new ‘F6’ device, launching later this month.

“The POCO F series which has become synonymous with performance and innovation has been pushing the boundaries of what's possible in a mid-range phone. F6 is set to redefine the industry as the first device in India featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset,” said Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO. (Also Read: Vivo X100s And Vivo X100s Pro Launched With Android 14; Check Specs, Price And Other Details)

POCO F6 Expected Specifications:

The upcoming smartphone may sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could also offer a 2,400 nits peak local brightness, Dolby Vision along with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and 480Hz touch sampling rate.

It might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 paired with Adreno GPU for graphics. The POCO F6 is expected to be loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. In the camera department, the Poco F6 could feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide.

For selfies and video chats, there could be a 20MP shooter on the front. The expected price of the Poco F6 smartphone is between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000.

POCO F6 Pro Expected Specifications:

The smartphone may come with a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could also offer 4000nit peak brightness and an in-display fingerprint reader. The smartphone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Smartphone Receives Price Cut On Amazon; Check New Price, Discount Offers)

The handset can run on the Android 14-based HyperOS in its home market. In the camera department, the smartphone may come with a 50MP main camera coupled with an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP macro module. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 16MP shooter on the front. (With Inputs From IANS)