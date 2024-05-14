OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Smartphone Receives Price Cut On Amazon; Check New Price, Discount Offers

New Delhi: The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite price has been dropped on Amazon as the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to launch in the Indian market in the coming months. The smartphone is listed on the e-commerce giant Amazon at a flat price of Rs 17,499, originally reduced from Rs 19,999.

Hence, consumers are getting a flat discount of Rs 2,500 on this OnePlus phone. However, the validity of the offer is currently unknown on Amazon. Apart from this, there is an additional Rs 1,250 instant discount offer on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions.

After applying all the discounts, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite now stands at Rs 16,249. Notably, the same offer is also available on a non-EMI transaction done by IDFC First Bank Credit Card. If you cannot grab these bank offers, then consumers can claim the exchange offer of up to Rs 16,150 on their old phone. (Also Read: Google Pixel 8a First Sale In India Starts Today Via Flipkart; Check Specifications, Price And Bank Offers)

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Specifications:

The device boasts a captivating 6.73-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, offering a smooth visual experience with its 120Hz refresh rate. Powering this device is a robust 5,000mAh battery, complemented by 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support for quick recharges. Under the hood, it features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, ensuring efficient performance for various tasks.

In the camera department, the handset sports a versatile triple-camera setup, highlighted by a high-resolution 108MP Samsung HM6 primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. (Also Read: Poco F6 India Launch Date Confirmed, POCO F6 Pro To Make Global Debut; Check Expected Specs)

Furthermore, it includes a 16MP front camera dedicated to capturing stunning selfies. Operating on Android 13 out-of-the-box, the device has already begun receiving updates to the latest Android 14-based OxygenOS, ensuring users have access to the newest features and enhancements.