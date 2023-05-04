topStoriesenglish2602732
Rajasthan Royals Uses ChatGPT To Match Up To Shashi Tharoor’s English In Epic Twitter Reply

Rajasthan Royals has gifted its official jersey to the popular politician and writer Shashi Tharoor with his name engraved on it. The team made the gesture to show their appreciation for Tharoor's support. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 01:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals has taken the assistance of a well-known text-based artificial intelligence (AI) bot called ChatGPT to craft an impressive and witty Twitter response in the signature style of politician and writer Shashi Tharoor. Using Tharoor's well-known style for wielding high-level vocabulary, ChatGPT composed a clever response that was sure to catch the attention of the MP.

It came after Shashi Tharoor thanked Sanju Samsom and Rajasthan Royals in a tweet for gifting him the RR’s jersey with his name engraved on it.  The team made the gesture to show their appreciation for Tharoor's support of the sport in the region. Tharoor also shared his photo collage from front and back sides wearning the RR’s jersey.

Rajasthan Royal official twitter handle took the help of ChatGPT to give a befitting reply. AI bot replied, “Dear Esteemed Shashi Tharoor, It is with an indelible sense of gratitude that I compose this letter to convey my utmost appreciation for your recent tweet exhibiting your unwavering support for the Rajasthan Royals in the cricketing arena. The profundity of your words of encouragement and endorsement for our team has bestowed upon us a sense of pride and elevated our spirits to continue in the pursuit of excellence on the cricketing field.”

What Is ChatGPT & What Can You Do From It? 

ChatGPT is a large language model developed by OpenAI based on the GPT-3.5 architecture. It is designed to understand and generate human-like language responses to a wide range of questions and prompts. As an AI language model, it can perform various tasks such as answering questions, providing information, generating creative writing prompts, helping with language translation, summarizing text, and much more.

You can use AI to get quick answers to factual questions, brainstorm ideas, improve your writing skills, or just have a conversation. It is trained on a vast amount of data from various sources, so it can provide information on a wide range of topics, including science, technology, culture, history, and more.

