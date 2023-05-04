Nothing Phone (2) Set To Launch This Summer, Company Shares The First Look - Watch

New Delhi: Nothing has officially launched the teaser of its next smartphone ‘Nothing 2’, generating a buzz globally ahead of the launch of Google Pixel 7a. The company has confirmed that Phone (2) will arrive in Summer 2023 and has given the netizens a sneak peek at the new transparent rear panel.

The company hasn’t revealed much details about the new smartphone. However, like its predecessor it will exclusively sell on Flipkart in India. The landing page of ‘Nothing Phone 2’ has mentioned coming soon on Flipkart with the two tweets of Nothing founder Carl Pei.

Nothing Phone (2) Look

The smartphone company has teased only the rear panel of the upcoming smartphone, which is arriving this Summer. It appeared in the teaser that Phone (2) is having the white textured plastic covering the inside with the glyph light strip and the red recording indicator. Unlike its predecessor, it is no longer circular.

Nothing Phone (2) Specs

Though the company hasn’t unveiled any details regarding the specifications of the upcoming premium smartphone, but it expected that the smartphone will sport the flagship Snapdragon 8-series chipset, as revealed at MWC 2023 earlier this year.