topStoriesenglish2602711
NewsTechnology
NOTHING

Nothing Phone (2) Set To Launch This Summer, Company Shares The First Look - Watch

The United Kingdom-based smartphone company Nothing is all set to launch 'Phone (2)' in Summer 2023. The company launched the teaser of the upcoming premium smartphone. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 12:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Nothing officially reveals Phone 2 teaser.
  • The premium phone is expected to launch in Summer 2023.
  • It will officially sell on Flipkart in India.

Trending Photos

Nothing Phone (2) Set To Launch This Summer, Company Shares The First Look - Watch

New Delhi: Nothing has officially launched the teaser of its next smartphone ‘Nothing 2’, generating a buzz globally ahead of the launch of Google Pixel 7a. The company has confirmed that Phone (2) will arrive in Summer 2023 and has given the netizens a sneak peek at the new transparent rear panel.

ALSO READ | Jio Launches First VR Headset 'JioDive'; Check Price, Specs, More

The company hasn’t revealed much details about the new smartphone. However, like its predecessor it will exclusively sell on Flipkart in India. The landing page of ‘Nothing Phone 2’ has mentioned coming soon on Flipkart with the two tweets of Nothing founder Carl Pei.

ALSO READ | Which Is The World's Most Popular Desktop Browser? Check The Full List

Nothing Phone (2) Look

The smartphone company has teased only the rear panel of the upcoming smartphone, which is arriving this Summer. It appeared in the teaser that Phone (2) is having the white textured plastic covering the inside with the glyph light strip and the red recording indicator. Unlike its predecessor, it is no longer circular.

Nothing Phone (2) Specs

Though the company hasn’t unveiled any details regarding the specifications of the upcoming premium smartphone, but it expected that the smartphone will sport the flagship Snapdragon 8-series chipset, as revealed at MWC 2023 earlier this year.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal