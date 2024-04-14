Realme Announces Early Bird Sale Offers For Realme P1 5G Ahead Of India Launch; Check Specs

New Delhi: Realme is set to launch its new smartphone, the Realme P1 5G, in India. The upcoming smartphone is launching alongside the Realme P1 Pro 5G smartphone. It will be available in two colour options: Phoenix Red and Peacock Green.

Early Bird Sale Offers:

Ahead of the official launch on April 15, the company announces early bird sales offers for the upcoming smartphone. The early bird sale offers will take place on April 15 and is available on Flipkart and realme.com. The early bird sale offer will start at 6:00 pm and continue till 8:00 pm.

For the early birds, customers can avail a coupon of up to Rs 2,000 on the Realme P1 5G. This coupon discount can be used for all variants of the smartphone. The brand has also confirmed the Realme P1 5G series will be priced under Rs 15,000 reportedly. (Also Read: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Gets Discount On Amazon India; Check New Price)

Realme P1 5G Specifications:

The upcoming smartphone features a stunning 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. It supports 45W fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime. Meanwhile, the TUV Rheinland certification guarantees quality and safety. The 'Rainwater Touch' feature enhances usability in wet conditions. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. (Also Read: Flipkart Mega Saving Days Sale 2024: Get Upto Rs 50,000 Discount On iPhone 15)

The handset houses an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 6 lakhs, claiming the title of the fastest in its segment. A 7-layer VC cooling system maintains optimal performance during intense usage. Adding further, it holds an IP54 rating, offering protection against dust and other particles.