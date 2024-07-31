Realme Buds T310 Launched In India Under Rs 2,500 Alongside Realme Watch S2; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Realme has launched the Realme Buds T310 earbuds alongside Realme Watch S2 smartwatch in the Indian market. The newly launched earbuds are offered in Agile White, Monet Purple and Vibrant Black colour options. Meanwhile, the smartwatch comes in Ocean Silver, Midnight Black and Metallic Grey colour options.

Realme Buds T310 Price And Availability

The new device is priced at Rs 2,499. The company is also offering an offer of Rs 300, further reducing the price to Rs 2,199. Consumers can buy the Realme Buds T310 earbuds on August 5 via the company’s official website, mainline channels and Flipkart.

Realme Watch S2 Price And Availability

The device is offering a different price range of various colour options. The Realme Watch S2 is priced at Rs 4,999 for the Ocean Silver and Midnight Black colours, while the Metallic Grey variant is available for Rs 5,299.

After discounts, you can purchase the Ocean Silver and Midnight Black for Rs 4,499 and the Metallic Grey for Rs 4,999. The Watch S2 will be available from August 5th on Realme's official website, mainline channels, and Flipkart. (Also Read: Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro+ Launched In India With 5,200mAh Battery Under Rs 40,000; Check Specs, Price)

Realme Buds T310 Specifications:

The Realme Buds T310 are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers and deliver up to 46dB of hybrid noise cancellation. They feature smart touch controls and a 45ms ultra-low latency mode for a seamless audio experience.

These earbuds come with AI Deep Call Noise Reduction technology, effectively minimizing background noise during calls. Adding further, the Smart Dual-device Connection enables effortless switching between devices.

Supporting 360-degree Spatial Audio and dynamic sound effects, the Realme Buds T310 offer an immersive listening experience. They are compatible with the Realme Link application for enhanced functionality. (Also Read: OPPO K12x 5G Launched In India With Splash Touch Technology Under Rs 16,000; Check Specs And Bank Offers)

With up to 40 hours of total playback, the Realme Buds T310 ensures long-lasting music enjoyment.

Realme Watch S2 Specifications:

The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED circular display, similar to the Watch S, and offers over 150 watch faces, including Always-On Display (AOD) and dynamic watch faces.

It includes a Smart Watch Face Engine for generating voice-controlled watch faces and an AI Personal Assistant powered by ChatGPT with advanced voice recognition.

The Realme Watch S2 provides comprehensive sports and health monitoring capabilities and is IP68 dust and water-resistant, ensuring durability. With a customizable battery life of up to 20 days, users can enjoy extended usage.