Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo Earphones Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Realme has announced the official launch of the Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo earphones in the Indian market. The company will announce the latest earbuds on May 22 alongside the Realme Buds Air 6. The price of the upcoming earbuds is Rs 1,299.

It is offered in Green, Black, and Blue colour options. Consumers can purchase the Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo earbuds via Amazon, Flipkart and Realme’s online channel. Notably, the Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo earphones are launching almost a year after rolling out the Buds Wireless 3, which was unveiled for Rs 1,799. (Also Read: Tecno Camon 30 5G, Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Launched In India With Android 14; Check Specs, Price And Availability)

Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo Earphones Specifications:

The wireless earbuds sport a 13.4 mm Dynamic Bass driver with a dynamic bass boost for deeper beats and a rich bass boost. The earbuds come with AI ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) and are claimed to pack up to 32 hours of battery life and might feature fast charging capability.

It also features 45ms low latency, indicating smoother gameplay. The neckband-style earphones also support dual device connectivity and Google Fast Pair, which makes it easy to connect them to Android devices​​. The IP55-rated device offers limited protection against low-pressure water jets and dust. (Also Read: Gaming Laptops: COLORFUL EVOL G15 Series Launched In India With Three Cooling Modes; Check Specs)

The earbuds are equipped with 13.6mm dynamic drivers designed to deliver deep bass and clear sound quality.