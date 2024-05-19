Gaming Laptops: COLORFUL EVOL G15 Series Launched In India With Three Cooling Modes; Check Specs

New Delhi: Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, has rolled out the new EVOL G 15 Series gaming laptops in the Indian market. The G15 series laptops are available in Carbon Grey and Cloud White colour variants. However, the company hasn't revealed the price of the laptop series yet.

The EVOL G15 Series laptops come with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded and are equipped with three cooling modes allowing users to tweak cooling performance between maximum cooling and maximum silence.

Colorful EVOL G15 Series Specifications:

The G15 series houses a 15.6-inch IPS display with a QHD+ along with a 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut to deliver accurate colours and vivid visuals. The laptop series packs up to a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor with 10 cores and 16 threads and a maximum clock speed of up to 4.9GHz.

The laptop series loaded with a 61.53Wh battery powers the G15 series, paired with a 180W power adapter. For connectivity, the EVOL G 15 Series gaming laptops are packed with wireless connectivity options which include Wi-Fi 6 AX 101 and Bluetooth 5.3.

Moreover. the series features built-in speakers with Sound Blaster Cinemas 6+ support for an immersive audio experience. The devices also include three USB Type A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one HDMI 2.1 with HDCP, one combo audio jack, one USB Type C (supports DisplayPort 1.4), one RJ 45 LAN port, and one DC-in jack.

For video chats, the series features a 1MP HD video camera for selfies and video calls.