Xiaomi 14 Ultra Goes On Sale in India: Check Price, Discount And Bank Offer

New Delhi: Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in India early last month after its global debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. Now, consumers can purchase the Xiaomi 14 Ultra via Flipkart, the Xiaomi India website, and select retailers. Moreover, the smartphone is also available in Mi Home outlets.

The smartphone comes in a single 12GB+512GB variant priced at Rs 99,999 and is available in two Black and White colour options, both of which come in vegan leather finishes.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Discount And Bank Offer:

There’s a discount of Rs 5,000 for consumers who are making a transaction via ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit card holders. You can also get this discount by exchanging select Xiaomi devices.

Customers can also get Rs 5,000 off in case they plan to exchange their old device. There are options for no-cost EMI. Adding further, customers will also receive free screen replacements for six months and out-of-warranty repairs within 12 months of purchase. (Also Read: Bumper Sale! iPhone 15 Available at Lowest Price Ever on Amazon India; Check Discount, Specs)

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specifications:

The Xiaomi 14 features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 16GB of RAM, and a whopping 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The smartphone is further enhanced by Android 14-based HyperOS, ensuring seamless performance.

It is loaded with a 5,300mAh battery, supporting 90W wired and 80W wireless charging. The device also sports an IP68 rating, safeguarding against dust and splashes.

The phone is also equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. For connectivity options, it includes 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE4 5G; Clash of Features Under Rs 30,000)

In the camera department, the smartphone houses a dual 50MP telephoto zoom lenses, a 50MP main camera, and a 50MP ultrawide shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP shooter at the front.