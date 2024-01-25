Realme Note 50 Smartphone Launched; Check Price, Specs And Other Features

New Delhi: Chinese Smartphone maker Realme has expanded its smartphone lineup with the launch of Realme Note 50 in the Philippines. The handset packs a similar design as the Realme C53, which was introduced last year in India. It is powered by Unisoc chipset and houses an HD+ display.

For the single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, the Relame Note 50 comes with a price tag of 3,599 Philippine peso (Rs 5,325). The handset comes in two colour options: Sky Blue and Midnight Black. Notably, the Chinese smartphone maker has not yet disclosed any details about the India launch of the smartphone.

The handset is currently up for sale in the Philippines via Shopee and Realme's authorised dealers in the country. Details about its availability and pricing in other markets have not been announced. (Also Read: OnePlus 12 Bank Offers, Discounts In India; How To Get Buds Z2 Headphones Free, Check Here)

Realme Note 50 Specifications

New Delhi: The Realme Note 50 boasts a stunning 6.74-inch IPS HD+ display, offering a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. With a high 90Hz refresh rate, a swift 180Hz touch sampling rate, and an impressive peak brightness of up to 560 nits, users can expect a visually immersive experience.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and a generous 64GB of internal storage. For those who need more space, the storage is expandable via a microSD card.

Take note, this is what comes in the box of the brand new realme Note 50!



Catch the #LongLastingValueCompanion tomorrow on January 23! pic.twitter.com/3zRPQmOwx6 January 22, 2024

Running on the Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition, the operating system ensures a smooth and user-friendly interface. In terms of connectivity, the Realme Note 50 supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and features a USB Type-C port for versatile connectivity options. (Also Read: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Launched In India; Check Price, Specs, Colour)

The device prioritizes security with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, providing quick and secure access. Keeping users powered throughout the day, the Realme Note 50 houses a robust 5000mAh battery, supported by 10W charging. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 13MP primary camera with LED flash, capturing vivid moments. Additionally, the device features a 5MP front camera, ensuring crisp and clear selfies and video chats.