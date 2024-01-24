OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Launched In India; Check Price, Specs, Colour

New Delhi: OnePlus has launched its latest flagship smartphone series, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 earbuds in India on Tuesday. The OnePlus lineup comes shortly after the launch of another Android flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

The OnePlus 12R smartphone and OnePlus Buds 3 will go on sale on February 6 via the OnePlus website, Amazon, and retail stores. Meanwhile, the open sale of the OnePlus 12 will start from January 30, available on OnePlus' website, Amazon, and retail stores. Notably, the OnePlus 12R, which is priced below the OnePlus 12, is also launched in North America and Europe this time, making it the first OnePlus R series phone in these markets.

OnePlus 12R Specifications:

The newly-launched smartphone features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The triple rear camera of the OnePlus 12R includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 16MP front camera. The OnePlus 12R is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging, marking the largest-ever battery in the OnePlus smartphone.

The latest handset runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0 out-of-the-box. Additionally, the OnePlus 12R smartphone offers IP64 water and dust resistance, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a USB Type-C port.

OnePlus 12R Price in India:

The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999, while the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage option is available with a price tag of Rs 45,999.

OnePlus 12R Colour:

The handset comes in two color options: Iron Gray and Cool Blue.

OnePlus 12 Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The device includes Hasselblad cameras with significantly improved resolution from previous variants. The dual SIM (Nano) handset runs on OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14. It houses a 50MP primary lens, a 64MP telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The new smartphone also boasts a 32MP front camera. The 5G phone is equipped with a 5400mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus 12 Price in India:

The base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 64,999, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage options are priced at Rs 69,999.

OnePlus 12 Colour:

The new handset is available in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colorways.