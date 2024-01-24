OnePlus 12 Bank Offers, Discounts In India; How To Get Buds Z2 Headphones Free, Check Here

New Delhi: OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones in the Indian market. Both smartphones were introduced during the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event hosted on Tuesday in India and globally. The Chinese smartphone maker released the OnePlus 12 series shortly after unveiling another Android flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, at the Galaxy Unpacked event. OnePlus promises software updates for the OnePlus 12 for four years.

OnePlus 12 Offers

The pre-orders commenced on January 23. The company is providing enticing offers for pre-orders, including a Rs 10,000 trade-in bonus, a Rs 2,000 instant discount, EMI options, and a Rs 2,500 JioPlus Postpaid offer. OnePlus asserts that customers who order the OnePlus 12R in the first 12 hours will receive the Buds Z2 for free.

Customers also have the opportunity to enjoy an immediate bank discount of Rs 2,000 when using an ICICI credit card or OneCard for the purchase of the OnePlus 12. Additionally, there is a special exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000. To enhance the buying experience, customers can opt for OnePlus Easy Upgrades, ensuring a 35 per cent guaranteed value at the conclusion of 24 months. (Also Read: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Launched In India; Check Price, Specs, Colour)

For those eager to secure the OnePlus 12 early, a special pre-booking offer is open for Rs 1,999, allowing customers to place orders starting from January 23. Furthermore, a convenient no-cost EMI option is available for 12 months. The initial 1,000 customers placing orders for the OnePlus 12 will receive exclusive OnePlus Merchandise as part of a special offer.

To expand the OnePlus experience, users can connect to RCC and receive a special coupon offering a Rs 3,000 discount when purchasing the OnePlus Pad. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to avail themselves of a 50 percent discount on the Accidental Damage Protection Plan, accessible on OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores. (Also Read: Apple Rolls Out iOS 17.3 Update With THESE Features; Check Here)