New Delhi: Redmi has launched three smartphones in its Redmi 11 series – Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime, and Redmi A1. The sale for all these smartphones will begin on September 9 at 4pm, under Amazon Great Indian sale 2022. The special discounts and offers are available with them. Plus, customers will get flat Rs 1000 off with ICICI bank cards.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G prices and specs

It will come at the cost of Rs 12,999 for a base variant of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, while higher variant of 6GB RAM + 128 GB Storage will cost Rs 14,999. It will come in three colours – meadow green, storm white, and thunder black.

It has Dimension 700 technology and 50 MP high-resolution main camera. The smartphone is offering a 5000 mAh battery with 22.5 in-box charger and 6.58 FHD +Display.

The special feature is that Redmi 11 Prime 5G supports dual SIM dual standby mode and enable strong signal networks.

Redmi A1 specs and prices

The sale for Redmi A1 will begin on September 9 at 4pm under Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022. The smartphone starting cost is Rs 6,499, which makes it affordable piece of the smartphone maker.

It will have bigger display, leather texture, massive battery of 5000 mAh, clean android experience, power efficient processor, 3.55 Headphone Jack, and 2+1 card slot.