Redmi 13 5G Launched In India Under Rs 15,000 With 108MP Primary Camera Alongside Redmi Buds 5C; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: The Redmi 13 5G has been launched in the Indian market as Xiaomi is celebrating its 10th anniversary and has introduced a host of new products which includes its popular model from the Redmi line-up. It runs Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14 out of the box. The phone succeeds the Redmi 12 5G phone.

The Redmi 13 5G smartphone comes in two storage variants: 6GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+128GB. The phone is offered in three colour options: Hawaiin Blue, Black Diamond, and Orchid Pink.

Redmi 13 5G Price And Availability:

The phone costs Rs 13,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM+128GB. Meanwhile, the 8GB+ 128GB carries a price tag of Rs 15,499. The Redmi 13 5G In India will be available for sale on July 12 at 12 noon via mi.com, Amazon, and Xiaomi retail partners. The company also offers a bank discount of Rs 1,000 or an additional exchange offer of Rs 1,000.

Redmi 13 5G Specifications:

The phone sports a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 450 nits peak brightness. It also supports Widevine L1 so content will stream at the highest video quality. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 with Adreno 613 GPU.

The smartphone is loaded with a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It also offers a 33W faster charger with the phone. On the optics front, the Redmi 13 5G comes with a 108MP primary camera and a 2MP macro camera at the back. For selfies and video chats, there is a 13MP shooter on the front.