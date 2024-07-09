Tech Showdown: CMF Phone 1 Vs Moto G64; Which Phone Delivers Best Display Under Rs 15,000 Price Segment?

CMF Phone 1 Vs Moto G64: In the competitive landscape of budget smartphones, the CMF Phone 1 and Moto G64 are great choices under the Rs 15,000 price segment. The CMF Phone 1 will get two major Android updates and three years of security updates.

Meanwhile, the Moto G64 also gets an upgrade to Android 15 and three years of security updates. It comes in Mint Green, Pearl Blue, and Ice Lilac, adding style to its strong features.

From exceptional camera capabilities to lightning-fast processors, these devices promise top-notch performance. This comparison will look at their main features, performance, and value for money to help you choose the best one.

CMF Phone 1 Price:

The smartphone is offered in 6GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+128GB storage models. The handset is priced at Rs 15,999 for the base model 6GB RAM+128GB. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 17,999.

Moto G64 5G Price:

The Moto G64 5G comes in two storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. For the 8GB RAM+128GB variant, the smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999, while 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs 16,999.

CMF Phone 1 Specifications:

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging.

The company claims that the phone can reach 50 per cent in 20 minutes. It runs Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14. The smartphone is equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor and an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance.

Moto G64 5G Specification:

The latest smartphone is the first phone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC and IMG BXM-8-256 GPU combo, promising unparalleled performance. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, offering a stunning visual experience.



It is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery and 33W Turbo power fast charging. The device features dual rear cameras - a 50MP primary with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle, alongside a 16MP front camera for selfies.

It comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance. Adding further, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and Moto spatial sound, delivering an immersive audio experience.