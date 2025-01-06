Redmi 14C 5G Launched In India With 50MP AI Dual-Camera System, Starting At Rs 9,999; Check Specs And Availability

Redmi 14C 5G India Launch: Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has rolled out its first entry-level smartphone of 2025 - the Redmi 14C 5G in India. The handset is IP52 rated as well for dust and splashes. The Redmi 14C comes in three storage variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB, 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage models.

The Redmi 14C smartphone comes in three colour options: Stardust Purple, Stargaze Black and Starlight Blue. Notably, the phone's display is certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light emission and flicker-free visuals for eye comfort. It supports dual 5G SIMs, ensuring ultra-fast connectivity whether you're streaming, downloading, or video conferencing. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14.

Let's have a quick look at the specifications of the Redmi 14C 5G smartphone.

Redmi 14C 5G Display:

It features the largest display in the segment with a 17.5cm (6.88-inch) HD+ Dot Drop display with a peak brightness of 600 nits. This ensures vivid and immersive visuals, whether you're streaming content, playing games, or browsing online. Its lightweight yet durable build offers both elegance and practicality for everyday use.

Redmi 14C 5G Processor:

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G processor, built on a 4nm architecture for superior efficiency and performance. With 2x A78 cores (up to 2.2GHz) and 6x A55 cores (up to 1.95GHz), the phone handles multitasking, gaming, and app navigation effortlessly and smoothly.

Redmi 14C 5G Battery:

The phone is powered by 5160mAh battery. The device supports fast charging and comes with a 33W charger in the box, enabling quick and reliable power top-ups for uninterrupted usage.

Redmi 14C 5G Camera:

The handset is equipped with a 50MP AI dual-camera system, delivering vibrant, detailed photos in any lighting condition. It comes with several features which includes the HDR, Night Mode, and Portrait Mode enhance the photography experience. There is a 8MP front camera which ensures high-quality selfies and smooth video calls.

Redmi 14C 5G Price In India And Availability

The Redmi 14C 5G will be available starting January 10, 2025. It is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 11,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Comsumer can purchase the smartphone via Mi.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and authorized Xiaomi retail partners.