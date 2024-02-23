trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724170
NewsTechnology
XIAOMI

Redmi Issues Warning Regarding Liquid UV Screen Protectors For Curved Displays

While traditional screen protectors may provide protection against scratches, they do not offer any defense against accidental drops or impacts.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 03:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Redmi Issues Warning Regarding Liquid UV Screen Protectors For Curved Displays File Photo

New Year: Xiaomi, a consumer electronics company, is advising its customers about the potential hazards of utilizing liquid-based UV screen protectors on smartphones equipped with curved displays. Despite the advantages these protectors may offer, there is a risk of causing harm to the device and invalidating its warranty.

The curved shape of the screen limits the availability of regular adhesive-based tempered glass protectors, posing a challenge in finding suitable options for numerous phone models. While traditional screen protectors may provide protection against scratches, they do not offer any defense against accidental drops or impacts. (Also Read: Google Pauses Gemini's People Image Feature After Anti-‘Woke’ Backlash)

This situation results in liquid-based UV screen protectors being the sole choice for devices featuring curved displays. Applying these protectors can be risky and may potentially harm your device. (Also Read: Gmail’s Alternative Xmail Is Coming Soon, Says Elon Musk)

Redmi India, as stated on X platform advises users to explore alternatives to liquid UV adhesive protectors for optimal performance on curved display smartphones. They caution that these UV protectors could interfere with device functionality and may ruin the device's warranty status.

Redmi's Caution: UV Glue Application Risks

Redmi is issuing the warning because UV protectors involve a curing process with UV glue that, if applied incorrectly, can seep into delicate parts of the device like speakers and buttons. This could cause problems such as unexpected restarts, button malfunctions, and speaker noise.

Installation Risks: Glue Seepage and Device Damage

The issue arises during installation when the glue used to adhere the protector may unintentionally enter the device's delicate components. Once hardened with UV light, this glue can solidify in these areas, leading to damage and potentially invalidating the device's warranty.

The Rise of UV Screen Protectors

UV screen protectors became popular with the emergence of smartphones with curved screens because regular adhesive-based protectors were incompatible with such designs. Although UV protectors provide enhanced coverage and durability, incorrect installation can result in significant issues.

Although UV protectors can offer effective protection when applied correctly, the risks associated with incorrect installation are significant. For users who prioritize maintaining warranty coverage while seeking protection, traditional screen protectors may be a safer choice, despite providing less defense against impacts.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is government ready to give MSP guarantee on maize and cotton?