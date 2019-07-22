close

Xiaomi

Redmi teases first 64MP smartphone with camera sample

Meanwhile, other brands like Realme and Samsung are said to be working on 64MP smartphones and their launch is expected to be later this year.

Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomis subsidiary Redmi on Monday shared an image taken from its first handset featuring a 64MP camera sensor, on its official Weibo account.

The teaser shows an image with a zoomed-in section that shows details around a cat's eye, news portal GizmoChina reported.

The company has not shared any other details except the image itself.

Media reports suggest that the first Redmi phone to sport such a camera might be the Redmi Note 8 or even the Redmi K30 Pro.

Meanwhile, other brands like Realme and Samsung are said to be working on 64MP smartphones and their launch is expected to be later this year.

Last month, Realme's CEO Madhav Sheth shared a couple of samples of 64MP camera on Twitter.

According to reports, Realme phone with 64MP camera would use Samsung's new 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor with 4-in-1 pixel technology to merge four 0.8 micron pixels into a single 1.6-micron pixel to deliver 16Mp photos in low-light settings and 64MP images in brighter conditions.

