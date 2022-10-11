Redmi Writing Pad: Rs 599 digital slate for note-taking, doodling; check features, details here

Xiaomi's Redmi has come out with an inexpensive digital slate called Redmi Writing Pad which is priced at just Rs 599 and can be used by any age group for note-taking and doodling. The Redmi Writing Pad comes with an 8.5" LCD which emits no light as claimed by the tech giant. Xiaomi said the screen works with the stylus and feels like writing on paper. The digital slate is built of ABS material and weighs 90 grams.

Redmi Writing Pad uses a special type of screen called an electrophoretic display that changes colour with the help of fluid present in it. It comes with a replaceable button cell. Redmi claimed that the battery will support the creation of 20,000 pages.

The Redmi Writing Pad comes with a stylus that weighs 5 grams. The stylus is pressure-sensitive and thus allows users to switch between different stroke sizes.

In the middle at the bottom is an orange-coloured button that can be pressed to reset or clear the screen. Redmi Writing Pad comes with a one-tap lock on the side to prevent accidental deletion of content.

The device comes in only one colour- black and can be purchased from Xiaomi's official website.