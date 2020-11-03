Rest in peace PUBG! Company pulls the plug on India operations

New Delhi: Ever since the Indian government announced its decision to ban PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite there has been a lot of apprehension among online gaming enthusiasts on whether or not they will be able to play the online game.

Though the game was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act from September 2, online gamers still could play it.

However the company has now officially declared that it is winding up operations from India.

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are no longer working for gamers in India as the company has shut down services from October 30 itself.

Tencent Games, that owns the mobile game, said on Facebook that it "deeply regrets this outcome" and thanked PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite fans for their support in India.

The company has said that "protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users' gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy".

PUBG Corporation recently announced that they are withdrawing their partnership with Tencent, and that they will work with the Indian government to look for a quick resolution.

PUBG game, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, has nearly 33 million users in India.

With IANS Inputs