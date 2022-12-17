Samsung AGAIN pokes fun at Apple, now TROLLS for THIS reason

New Delhi: Samsung poked fun at the iPhone in a parody film before the Apple launch event previously. South Korean technology behemoth Samsung has made fun of Apple once more. As it advertised the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the business this time poked fun at Cupertino-based Apple for not having a flippable iPhone in a new World Cup-themed advertisement. In a commercial uploaded on Samsung's Weibo account, the Galaxy Flip smartphone featured soccer fans in a stadium inspired by the 2022 World Cup, according to a MacRumors report.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip phones reportedly appeared to be happy and flip in the stands, but a few other cellphones that were thought to resemble iPhones reportedly remained in the audience and stood with sad emojis shown on their displays as they looked at the sea of Galaxy Flip phones. (Also Read: Mystery solved! Apple CEO reveals iPhone uses THIS company's camera sensor)

Samsung Mocks Apple for Lack of Foldable iPhone in New World Cup Themed Ad https://t.co/W44Qlx3F2R by @SamiFathi_ pic.twitter.com/YGR5tgGV3E MacRumors.com (MacRumors) December 15, 2022

Additionally, there was a text message that read, "It is time to fold together," At the advertisement's conclusion, the report continues. "Let us know when it folds," Samsung tweeted. This tweet appears to be a jab at Apple for not yet having a foldable iPhone. (Also Read: OnePlus 11 5G launch date may unveil in company's China Event 2022: check release date in India, price, other key details)

At the Far Out event, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series. The Dynamic Island notch on the iPhone 14 Pro is drawing a lot of attention. Additionally, the iPhone cameras have robust sensors and 4K video recording capability. Samsung ridiculed Apple for its iPhone notch, the elimination of the headphone port, and even the decision to stop including chargers with the handsets.

The Korean juggernaut made fun of Apple's invitation to its Far Out event and instead displayed the features of its most recent models, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Oddly, Samsung doesn't appear to stop there. Samsung Mobile US has since shared several cryptic tweets that subtly criticise the new Purple iPhone colour option.