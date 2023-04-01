Samsung Developing MacBook OLED Panels: Report
Samsung Display has jumped on the chance and has started developing 13.3-inch OLED panels for the MacBook Air.
New Delhi: Tech giant Samsung has started developing OLED panels for Apple's upcoming MacBook Air ultrabooks, the media reported. LG is producing 11-inch and 13-inch OLED screens for Apple`s upcoming iPads, but it does not have the capacity to create large displays for other devices, reports SamMobile.
Earlier, analyst Ming Chi-Kuo had claimed that the MacBook with an OLED display will be released by the end of next year. This means that Samsung Display has a lot of time to create the technology to meet the iPhone maker`s standards and specifications. (Also Read: Assam DA Hike: Dearness Allowance For State Govt Employees Hiked By 4% To 42% Ahead Of Bihu)
Earlier this week, it was reported that Apple was working on a MacBook Air model which will feature a 13.4-inch OLED display.
Meanwhile, in January this year, another report mentioned that Samsung was working on a new technology, Lifelike Pixels, for its OLED screens.
