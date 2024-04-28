Oppo A60 Smartphone With Android 14 And Snapdragon 680 Chip Launched; Check Price And Specs

New Delhi: Chinese manufacturer Oppo has launched the Oppo A60 smartphone in Vietnam. It is the company's latest entry in it's A series of smartphones. It comes in two colour options: Midnight Purple and Ripple Blue. The Oppo A60 is offered in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage variants.

Notably, there is no official confirmation whether the Oppo A60 handset will arrive in other regions, including India.

Oppo A60 Price And Availability:

For the 8GB+128GB base model, the smartphone is priced at Rs VND 5,490,000 (roughly Rs. 18,060). The 8GB+256GB variant is priced at VND 6,490,000 (roughly Rs. 21,360). Consumers can buy the newly launched smartphone in Vietnam via online retailers The Gioi Di Dong and Dien May Xanh. (Also Read: Realme C65 5G Smartphone Launched In India With AI Boost Engine; Check Specs, Bank Discount)

Oppo A60 Specifications:

The newly-launched smartphone features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0.1. The IP54-rated smartphone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 680 chip. It packs a 950nit ultra bright display.

In the camera department, the smartphone has a 50-megapixel primary camera and an unspecified 2-megapixel secondary camera along with an optical image stabilisation (OIS). (Also Read: Gigabyte Launches Aorus 49-inch AI-Powered QD-OLED Gaming Monitor In India; Check Price, Specs)

For selfies and video chats, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera on the front. For Connectivity, the handset supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.