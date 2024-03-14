Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price And Launch Offers Revealed In India: Check Specs

New Delhi: South Korean giant Samsung has revealed the pricing, availability and launch offers of the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G smartphones in the Indian market. Samsung Galaxy A35 is available in Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy colours. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A55 will come in Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy colour options only.

Price And Availability:

Both the smartphones will be available for purchase via Live Commerce on Samsung.com today from 12 noon onwards across Samsung exclusive and partner stores. Morover, the open sale on other online platforms will commence from March 18.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 comes in three storage variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. They cost Rs 39,999, Rs 42,999, and Rs 45,999 respectively.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A35 comes with two storage variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB. They are priced at Rs 30,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively. (Also Read: Poco X6 5G Gets A Significant Price Drop On Flipkart: Check Details)

Launch Offers:

If you buy using HDFC, OneCard, or IDFC First Bank cards, Samsung offers Rs 3,000 cashback. You can also choose a six-month No Cost EMI option.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supporting fast 25W charging.

The newly launched smartphone is powered by an in-house Exynos 2480 processor. It runs on the Android 14-based OneUI 6.1 and will receive updates up to Android 18.

It is available in 8GB + 128/256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants, with expandable storage up to 1TB. In design, the smartphone is encased in a sleek glass body with metal frames. The phone is packed with modern amenities like an on-screen fingerprint sensor and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+.

In the camera department, the smartphone houses a triple camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5 MP macro lens. For selfies and video chats, it offers a 32 MP selfie camera. (Also Read: Moto G Power 5G (2024), Moto G 5G (2024) With Android 14 Launched; Check Price, Specs)

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a stunning 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 1000 nits. The device is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset. It is available in 8GB + 128/256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a triple camera system comprising a 50 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5 MP macro lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a high-resolution 13 MP front-facing camera.