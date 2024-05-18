Advertisement
SAMSUNG

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Smartphone Launch Date In India Postponed; Check New Date, Expected Specs

Earlier, Samsung was set to launch the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G smartphone on May 17.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 18, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Smartphone Launch Date In India Postponed; Check New Date, Expected Specs Image Credit: Samsung (Official Website)

New Delhi: South Korean giant Samsung has postponed the launch of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G smartphone in the Indian market. Now, Samsung will launch the handset on May 27 this year. However, the reason behind the postponement of the handset isn't clear yet. 

Earlier, the company was set to launch the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G phone on May 17. 

Notably, consumers can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores. Meanwhile, Samsung has made the microsite live on its official website in India. Adding further, the company is also claiming that the Galaxy F55 is the slimmest vegan leather smartphone in its segment. It could be offered in two colour options: Apricot Crush and Raisin Black. (Also Read: Redmi Note 13R Smartphone Launched With Android 14 And Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Chipset; Check Specs) 

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Expected Specifications: 

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.    

In the camera department, the handset might come with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 50MP shooter on the front. (Also Read: Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Launch Date Confirmed In India, Set To Debut With Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC Chipset; Check Expected Specs)

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The smartphone is to run Android 14-based One UI 6.0. The phone has been teased to cost Rs 2x,999, which is under Rs 30,000 (likely with bank offers).   

