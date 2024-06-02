Tech Showdown: Samsung Galaxy F55 Vs Poco F6; Which Phone Is Best In Rs 30,000 Price Segment?

New Delhi: South Korean giant Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy F55 smartphone in India last month. Meanwhile, Poco has rolled out the POCO F6 smartphone in the country. The smartphone is offered in Titanium and Black colour options.

When it comes to finding a feature-packed smartphone which suits your pocket, the Rs 30,000 price segment offers some of the best options in the market. Among these, the Samsung Galaxy F55 and Poco F6 stand out as top contenders, each boasting impressive specifications and unique features. This comparison aims to simplify the decision-making process, helping users determine which phone best suits their needs and preferences.

Samsung Galaxy F55 Price And Availability:

The Samsung Galaxy F55 smartphone comes in two variants 8GB+ 128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. The 8GB+ 128GB is priced at Rs 26,999 and the 8GB+256GB model carries a price tag of Rs 29,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the top-end variant 12GB+ 256GB is priced at Rs 32,999.

POCO F6 Price And Availability:

The smartphone is offered in Titanium and Black colour options. It comes in three storage variants: 8GB+ 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB+512GB. For the 8GB+ 256GB base model, the smartphone is priced at Rs 29,999. The 12GB + 256GB model carries a price tag of Rs 31,999, whereas 12GB + 512GB is priced at Rs 33,999, respectively.

Consumers can purchase the smartphone in the first sale which is scheduled to take place on May 29 at 12 pm via Flipkart. Consumers can also avail an instant discount of Rs 2,000 for ICICI Bank credit card holders.

Samsung Galaxy F55 Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits of peak brightness levels. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone runs Android 14 operating system topped with the company's layer of One UI 6.1.

The handset is loaded with a 5000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. in the camera department, the smartphone features a triple rear camera which includes a 50MP main camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video chats, there is also a 50MP camera on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy F55 is equipped with Samsung Knox Vault, which is a hardware-based security and tamper-proof solution.

POCO F6 Specifications:

It is the first phone in the country to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The handset sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. Users can also get a 120W charger with the box. It also offers a 240Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. (Also Read: Lava Yuva 5G Smartphone Launched With 5000mAh Battery For Under Rs 10,000; Check Specs And Availability)

In the camera department, the POCO F6 smartphone features a 50MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 20MP shooter on the front. On the AI front, the POCO F6 is equipped with some AI features like ‘Magic Erase’ which allows users to remove objects from photos. Furthermore, it also offers an AI bokeh feature to add bokeh effects from the gallery.

The IP64-rated smartphone supports Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Dolby Atmos, and dual stereo speakers. Moreover, it is the first phone equipped with POCO IceLoop cooling technology. The company claims that this cooling technology is 3x better than the vapour cooling technology offered by other OEMs.

