iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Receive Huge Discount On Amazon; Check New Price And Specs

New Delhi: Apple is presenting a golden opportunity for iPhone enthusiasts to grab the latest deals on the iPhone 15 series which includes iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro, making it the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone. iPhone 15 series is now available at a huge discount on the Amazon and Flipkart.

As we all know that iPhone is known for its cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and advanced features. If you are looking for enhanced performance, better camera quality, or a stylish upgrade, the iPhone 15 series has it all.

iPhone 15 Amazon:

The Apple iPhone 15 with 128 GB variant is listed at Rs 79,900 on Amazon. Now, the e-commerce giant is offering iPhone 15 at Rs 71,499 which is a flat discount of 11 per cent on all colours. There is also a flat Rs 4000 off for SBI card users.

iPhone 15 Plus Amazon:

Consumer can purchase the 128GB variant on Amazon at Rs 80,999 which is a flat 10 per cent discount. The original price of the iPhone 15 Plus is listed at Rs 89,900 on the platform. iPhone users can also benefit from a Rs 4,000 discount when using select credit cards.

iPhone 15 Pro Amazon:

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro is listed on the platform at Rs 1,34,900. Now, the e-commerce platform is offering this model at Rs 1,27,990 which is a flat discount of 5 per cent. Moreover, customers can avail themselves of an additional Rs 3,000 discount through specified bank cards.

iPhone 15 Specifications:

The premium smartphone comes in five color options: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black. It features a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with an impressive peak brightness of up to 2000 nits, enhanced with Ceramic Shield glass for durability.

The premium handset is powered by a 3349 mAh battery and the formidable A16 Bionic chip. In the camera department, it houses a powerful 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens, along with a 12MP front camera for quality selfies and video chats.

iPhone 15 Pro Specifications:

The device features a 6.10-inch display with a resolution of 1179x2556 pixels. The premium phone is powered by the Apple A17 Pro processor. In the camera department, the rear camera setup includes a 48MP primary lens, complemented by two 12MP lenses, providing a versatile and high-quality imaging experience.

For selfies and video chats, there is a 12MP lens on the front. The device runs on the latest iOS 17 operating system, offering the most recent features and updates.

iPhone 15 Plus Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch display with a resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels, protected by Ceramic Shield glass for enhanced durability. It runs on iOS 17, with an upgrade available to iOS 17.5.1, and is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) chip.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a 48 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 12 MP shooter on the front. The device is equipped with a 4383 mAh non-removable battery, providing ample power for extended use.