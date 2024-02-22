YouTube Offers Premium Subscription With 3-Month Plan For Free; Here Are Steps To Claim

New Delhi: YouTube Premium, the subscription service providing ad-free content and extra features, is currently offering an extended trial period at no cost. Users can enjoy three months of complimentary subscription, accessible through the YouTube app.

However, some YouTube users are receiving a complimentary 1-month offer, whereas others have the opportunity to claim a 3-month Premium subscription.

Let's unwrap the process here is how to claim the free subscription and what are its benefits as well as India prices.

Open the YouTube app on your device.

If you haven't previously subscribed to YouTube Premium, you'll see the offer displayed.

Tap on your profile icon located in the top right corner of the app.

Select "Get YouTube Premium" from the menu.

Choose the option for the free three-month offer.

You will be prompted to input your bank card details for verification purposes.



Note that some users may only see a 1-month offer, while others will have access to the 3-month offer. After following these steps, users will be able to claim your three-month free YouTube Premium subscription. (Also Read: iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launched In India With 6.78-inch AMOLED Display; Check Specs)

Users can enjoy three months of YouTube Premium free. After a three-month trial, users have to pay just Rs 129 per month. Notably, users can cancel anytime to avoid charges.

For those users who are in India, here's a breakdown of the pricing:

-Rs 399 for a three-month plan

-Rs 129 for a one-month plan

-Rs 1,290 for a twelve-month plan (Also Read: Realme 12+ 5G Launch Officially Confirmed In India; Check Date And Time)

So, users can take advantage of the free trial and explore all the awesome features of YouTube Premium hassle-free.