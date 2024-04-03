HP Envy x360 14 Laptop With Copilot Key And Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor Launched In India; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: American tech company HP has launched the HP Envy x360 14 laptop in India, marking the latest addition to its x360 series of laptops. The newly-launched laptop runs Windows 11. It is also the first HP laptop to debut with a dedicated key for Microsoft’s new Copilot AI assistant, aiding in web searches, writing tasks, and more.

The latest device is equipped with dual array digital microphones and two speakers tuned by Poly Studio.

The HP Envy x360 14 laptop is available in two colour options — Atmospheric Blue and Meteor Silver. Consumers can purchase the laptop via HP's online store and HP World stores. However, the details of memory or storage variants are yet to be announced by the company.

The new HP Envy x360 14 starts at Rs 99,999. The company is also offering a free ‘Creator’s Sling Bag’ with the purchase of the laptop. (Also Read: Realme 12X 5G With 50MP AI Camera Setup And Android 14 Launched In India At Rs 11,999; Check Specs)

HP Envy x360 14 Specifications:

The laptop features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touch screen with an optional HP MPP2.0 Tilt Pen input, making it ideal for creative tasks. The device is IMAX certified and features a variable refresh rate ranging from 48Hz to 120Hz, ensuring smooth visuals.

The laptop is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors and 16GB of RAM, along with a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD drive, the laptop offers seamless performance. For connectivity options, it includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The laptop is equipped with two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack for versatile connectivity options. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G; Which Smartphone Should You Buy at Rs 25,000 Price Segment?)

HP's NPU enhances battery life by up to 65 per cent, enabling AI-powered features like smart camera tracking and background blur.

With a 3-cell 59Whr battery, fast charging to 50 per cent in 30 minutes with a 65W USB Type-C power adapter and compact dimensions of 313.4x218.9x17mm weighing 1.39kg, it offers a portable yet powerful computing experience.