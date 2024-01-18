Samsung Galaxy S24 India Price Announced; Will Manufacture From Noida Factory

New Delhi: South Korean company Samsung has launched its new flagship Galaxy S24 series globally and in India. The series consists of three models: the standard Galaxy S24, the S24+, and the premium S24 Ultra. Samsung announced this much-anticipated lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked Event in California. The Galaxy S24 series is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and will be manufactured at the Noida factory.

Moreover, the Korean tech company has officially announced the price of the Galaxy S24 lineup in India. The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 comes at Rs 79,999 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB model is available at Rs 89,999. The Samsung Galaxy S24+ stands at Rs 99,999 for the 256GB version and Rs 1,09,999 for the 512GB model.

The top model, Galaxy S24 Ultra, comes with three storage options --256GB at Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,39,999 for the 512GB model, and a whopping 1TB at Rs 1,59,999. The handset will be available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black colour options. (Also Read: Apple To Release These New Features For General Public Next Week)

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones are equipped with Google's Gemini Pro and Imagen 2, marking it as the first smartphone to feature built-in AI tools.

Let's unwrap the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung Galaxy S24

The gadget houses a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen boasting a refreshing 120Hz rate; this device offers a visually immersive experience. Fueled by the Exynos 2400 chipset, it ensures efficient performance. Storage options extend up to 256GB, providing sufficient space for your data. The triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens, delivering versatile photography capabilities. Keeping everything powered is a reliable 4,000mAh battery, offering a balance of performance and endurance.

Samsung Galaxy S24+

The device boasts a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, showcasing a vivid resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. Powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, it ensures seamless performance. Offering ample storage flexibility, users can choose from options up to 512GB. The phone shares a triple rear camera setup with the Galaxy S24, capturing stunning visuals. Keeping it all running is a robust 4,900mAh battery, providing a seamless user experience. (Also Read: Apple Opens Office Spanning 15 Floors In Bengaluru: Check Other Specifications)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display; this device is driven by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring high-performance capabilities. With storage options reaching up to 1TB and 12GB of RAM, it provides ample space and smooth multitasking. Its quad rear camera setup includes a powerful 200MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100x digital zoom for enhanced photography capabilities.