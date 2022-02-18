हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series arriving in India next week: Price, specs, features

New Delhi: Samsung is likely to launch all three variants of Galaxy Tab S8 - Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 - in India next week. The Tab S8 series is expected to start at Rs 60,000. The more premium and powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is likely to cost Rs 1,20,000, industry sources told IANS.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 276ppi of pixel density.

Under the hood, there is a 4nm octa-core SoC, which is likely to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The tablet houses a dual rear camera setup --a 13MP primary sensor, along with a 6MP ultra-wide shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ comes with a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2,800x1,752 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 266ppi pixel density up to 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by an octa-core SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM.

It comes with the same dual rear camera setup as the Galaxy Tab S8. For video chats, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ carries a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the front.

The tablet features a larger 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2,960x1,848 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 240ppi of pixel density and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It includes the same 4nm octa-core SoC that is available on the other two models. Also Read: Airtel offering better plans than BSNL? Find out here

It comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide shooter. Also Read: Man takes help of Apple AirTag to stalk a girl, fails miserably, here's how

