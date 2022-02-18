Man takes help of Apple AirTag to stalk a girl, fails miserably, here's how

New Delhi: Apple's AirTag item trackers are being used to follow people all over the world. The abuse of AirTags has gotten so common that Apple has acknowledged the problem and is introducing capabilities to prevent the use of AirTags for stalking. Apple recently announced the addition of a function that will notify users as soon as an unknown AirTag is discovered on them. According to the company, the new feature will change the tone sequence of AirTags, making them sound louder, and will use ultra-wideband technology to steer visitors to unfamiliar AirTags.

According to a report in WXPI News, a man was detained by police after being charged with stalking via Apple's AirTag, in a rare case that resulted in an arrest after AirTag-related stalking allegations. According to the report, the victim received an alert on her iPhone indicating an AirTag was traveling with her. She alerted the authorities after discovering the gadget in her vehicle's trailer hitch. According to the report, the perpetrator already had a protection-from-abuse order against him and was later freed on bond.

The arrest was made possible by an Apple AirTag safety feature that informs users if an unknown AirTag is spotted nearby using ultra-wideband technology. Apple released additional capabilities last week that are intended to make the AirTag more secure and to prevent AirTag-related stalking. "AirTag was designed to assist people to find their personal possessions, not to track people or other people's property, and we condemn any malicious use of our products in the strongest possible terms," Apple said in a press release.

According to another 9to5Mac report, the New York Police Department has also issued a warning to New York residents against the misuse of AirTags.

Live TV

#mute