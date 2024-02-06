Samsung Galaxy XCover 7, Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Launched in India, Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Price, Specs,

New Delhi: South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has launched its first-ever enterprise-focused rugged smartphone, the Galaxy XCover 7, in India. It is the company's first enterprise-focused smartphone and was launched globally last month along with the Galaxy Tab Active 5. It comes in two storage variants: Enterprise Edition and Standard Edition, priced at Rs 27,208 and Rs 27,530 respectively.

Additionally, Samsung is offering a first-year warranty for the Standard Edition and a second-year warranty for the Enterprise Edition. The newly launched Galaxy XCover 7 comes with military-grade certification and features a programmable key for customizable shortcuts like push-to-talk, barcode scanning, and quick access to specific applications.

The IP68-rated smartphone is not only water and dust-resistant but also built to withstand drops of up to 1.5 meters. (Also Read: OnePlus 12R Sale Live: Check Out Discounts, Launch Offers And Price in India)

The device features a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen, offering a crisp resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It is loaded with a 4,050 mAh battery for prolonged usage. Adding to its durability, the device features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

Under the hood, it is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. Operating on Android 14 with Samsung's One UI 6, the device ensures a smooth user experience. In the camera department, it sports a 50MP main rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter on the front. (Also Read: Apple Vision Pro: Here's List Of Features That Will Blow Your Mind!)

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 phone is available for purchase by corporate and institutional customers on Samsung.com and the online EPP portal.