Samsung quietly launches Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 with 5000 mAh battery in India: Price, specs

New Delhi: Samsung, on Friday (March 25), introduced two new smartphones – the Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 – in India. Both the smartphone were launched in India without much buzz on social media.

Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 Specs

Both the Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 smartphones are backed by 5,000mAh batteries, and run on the One UI 4.1 operating system based on Android 12 out of the box. Moreover, the devices feature a 50MP quad-camera set up on the back.

Galaxy A13’s primary camera is supported by a 5MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP depth lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone packs a 6.6-inch FHD display. The device is powered by the Exynos850 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A23 is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The device comes with a Type-C charging port and packs a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone’s display is protected by Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), and packs features such as a side-mounted fingerprint ID, accelerometer, gyro, and compass, among others.

Samsung Galaxy A23 supports 25W fast charging, and is available in Black, White, Peach, and Blue colour variants. Also Read: Gujarat Polysol Chemicals IPO: Firm files DRHP for Rs 414-crore initial offer

Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 Price

Samsung Galaxy A13 is launched at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB/64GB variants while the 6GB/128GB model is launched at Rs 17,999. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy A23 device is launched in two variants – 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB, which are priced at Rs 19,499 and Rs 20,999, respectively. Also Read: Elon Musk to become world’s first trillionaire? Check by when he could achieve the feat

Live TV

#mute