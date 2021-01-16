हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samsung Mobile Phone

Samsung to gradually ditch chargers, earphones from its future phones; here's why

Samsung, leading technology conglomerate has confirmed that the future phone offering from the company will come without chargers and earphones.

New Delhi: Samsung, leading technology conglomerate has confirmed that the future phone offering from the company will come without chargers and earphones.

Patrick Chomet, EVP and Head of Customer Experience office has said that this move will help address sustainable consumption issues. He was addressing the Samsung Q&A.

He added by saying that 'We believe that the gradual removal of charger plugs and earphones from our inbox device packaging can help address sustainable consumption issues and remove any pressure that customers may feel towards continually receiving unnecessary charger accessories with new phones'.

Samsung released its flagship smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 series in its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on Thursday (January 14). Samsung has started the process of removing the charger and earphones from this series. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra buyers will not be getting charger and earphones bundled in the mobile box.

Apple was the first company who set the trend of excluding accessories from their retail boxes. Apple launched its iPhone 12 series in which the retail box unit excludes accessories such as charging brick and headphones. The customers will have to spend extra money from their pocket to get these necessary accessories.

Xiaomi, who has always been notorious for making fun of leading tech giants and then following their footsteps quietly, has done it again. Xiaomi launched its latest flagship, Mi 11 without a charger in its retail box.

Samsung Galaxy S21's base model (8/128GB) is priced at Rs 69,999. Samsung Galaxy S21+ (8/128GB) is priced at Rs 81,999 and the top of the line Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (12/256GB) is priced at Rs1,05,999.

Tags:
Samsung Mobile PhoneAppleiPhoneXiaomiSamsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
