हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samsung Galaxy Note

Samsung to launch Galaxy Book series to target global notebook market

Samsung Electronics announced on May 14 that it will officially release the Galaxy Book series, targeting to expand the notebook market.

Samsung to launch Galaxy Book series to target global notebook market
Credits: Pixabay

Seoul: Samsung Electronics is targeting the notebook market expanding to the Galaxy Book series. Samsung Electronics announced on May 14 that it will officially release the Galaxy Book series. It will be officially released in Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

The Galaxy Book series is a 2-in-1 notebook Galaxy Book Pro 360 equipped with a Super AMOLED display and supporting S Pen, Galaxy Book Pro with ultra-slim and ultra-light design, Galaxy Book with Comfort display, dual SSD, and Galaxy Book that support full ports - a total of 3 types.

The Galaxy Book series will have easy and quick interworking with various Galaxy devices such as smartphones, tablets, and accessories; Quick Share that allows transferring of files without a network connection or account login; Samsung Gallery, where photos and videos taken on smartphones and tablets are viewed and edited in Galaxy Book.

The screen of Galaxy Book is up-to-date and supports a second screen that can be used as a dual monitor by duplicating or extending it to a tablet; User Phone that can be used directly on a laptop with up to five smartphone apps by connecting a smartphone with Galaxy Book.

In addition, it supports the Galaxy Book Smart Switch for the first time in laptops, so files, apps, and environment settings from the previous laptop can be quickly and easily transferred to the new Galaxy Book. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Samsung Galaxy NoteSamsungSamsung Galaxy
Next
Story

Revealed: The women behind Alexa's iconic voice

Must Watch

PT32M25S

Cyclone Tauktae: How ready are the teams of NDRF?