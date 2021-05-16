हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

WhatsApp unveils a new feature, may allow setting ‘Disappearing Messages’ for new chats by default

The disappearing messages feature is already ready to use and it must be enabled or disabled on each chat or group manually. It basically means that when you start a new chat, disappearing messages are off until you turn it on specifically for that chat.

WhatsApp unveils a new feature, may allow setting ‘Disappearing Messages’ for new chats by default

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has come up with a new feature called Disappearing Mode, a global feature that is there in the app’s settings section. WABetaInfo spotted this new setting on an upcoming version of WhatsApp for iOS which is still under development.

The disappearing messages feature is already ready to use and it must be enabled or disabled on each chat or group manually. It basically means that when you start a new chat, disappearing messages are off until you turn it on specifically for that chat. 

The Disappearing Mode feature can be enabled within contact info and group info, but you have to manually enable it when a contact starts a new chat with you: for this reason, WhatsApp is now developing a new option in WhatsApp Settings > Privacy that will automatically turn on disappearing messages in new chats! WABetaInfo reported.

Basically, when the user enables Disappearing Mode, new chats will begin with disappearing messages. 

The feature is under development and it will be available in a future update on WhatsApp for Android and iOS. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappWhatsApp Disappearing ModeWhatsApp Disappearing Messages
Next
Story

Surprising! Elon Musk may create his own cryptocurrency soon

Must Watch

PT10M59S

Bollywood Breaking: Today is Vicky Kaushal's birthday