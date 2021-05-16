WhatsApp unveils a new feature, may allow setting ‘Disappearing Messages’ for new chats by default

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has come up with a new feature called Disappearing Mode, a global feature that is there in the app’s settings section. WABetaInfo spotted this new setting on an upcoming version of WhatsApp for iOS which is still under development.

The disappearing messages feature is already ready to use and it must be enabled or disabled on each chat or group manually. It basically means that when you start a new chat, disappearing messages are off until you turn it on specifically for that chat.

The Disappearing Mode feature can be enabled within contact info and group info, but you have to manually enable it when a contact starts a new chat with you: for this reason, WhatsApp is now developing a new option in WhatsApp Settings > Privacy that will automatically turn on disappearing messages in new chats! WABetaInfo reported.

Basically, when the user enables Disappearing Mode, new chats will begin with disappearing messages.

The feature is under development and it will be available in a future update on WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

