Samsung To Start Early Delivery Of New Foldables For THESE Customers In India

The new foldable smartphones have proved to be a tremendous success, securing a record 1,00,000 pre-bookings in India in the first-28 hours, the company said.

Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: To the delight of pre-booked customers, Samsung on Friday announced that it will start early deliveries of the latest foldable -- Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 -- in India from Friday. Pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 opened in the country on July 27.

The devices will go on sale from August 18. The new foldable smartphones have proved to be a tremendous success, securing a record 1,00,000 pre-bookings in India in the first-28 hours, the company said. (Also Read: A South Indian Who Worked As A Utensils Cleaner Left Home With Only Rs 200 In Hand Is Now The Owner Of A Million-Dollar Firm, Earning In Crores)

Galaxy Z Flip5 delivers a stylish, unique foldable experience from a pocket-sized device built for self-expression. The Galaxy Z Flip5’s outer screen is now 3.78 times larger and offers more usability than ever before. (Also Read: Bengaluru's Rockstar Rapido Driver: Meet The Rider Whose 'Royal Enfield Hunter' Is Making Waves In India's Silicon Valley)


Both Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are equipped with IPX8 support, aircraft grade Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 applied to both the Flex Window and back cover.

Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 come with a new integrated hinge module that features a dual rail structure for diffusing external impacts.

Galaxy Z Flip5 starts at Rs 99,999 (8GB/256 GB), while Galaxy Z Fold5 is available from Rs 154,999 (12GB/256 GB). Customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip5 will get benefits worth Rs 20,000 and those pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold5 will get benefits worth Rs 23,000.

The new devices can be pre-booked across all leading online and offline retail stores.

