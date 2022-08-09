New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, one of the most-followed public figures, admits to having a secret Instagram account. Musk has 102.9 million Twitter followers, but only 54 followers on his Instagram account, which he uses for personal reasons. During a podcast session with the NELK boys, Musk discussed a variety of topics, including aliens and his botched Twitter deal, and when the conversation finally veered towards social media, he admitted to having an Instagram account that his Twitter followers are unaware of.

Musk not only revealed his secret Instagram account in the podcast, but also referred to it as a "thirst trap." "Instagram is next level thirst trap. I found myself taking a lot of selfies and sh*t and I'm like 'what the f**k man? Why am I doing this?' Then it was a thing of getting more likes and doing selfies," Musk said. Several people shared the video of Musk discussing his Instagram account on Twitter. Musk corrected a Twitter user who said he has zero followers on the social media app, saying he has close to 54 followers.

Musk did, however, clarify that he only communicates with people via Twitter. He claims that having only one concentrated outlet makes things more productive. Musk currently has over 102 million Twitter followers.

Interestingly, Musk was only a few days ago in the process of acquiring Twitter in a 44 billion dollar deal. Musk, however, backed out just as he was about to take over the site. He accused microblogging of concealing information on spam accounts. Twitter also sued Musk for pulling out of the deal.

Musk recently challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a public debate on the platform's fake accounts.