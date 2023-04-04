Saudi Arabia Users Have To Pay More For Twitter Blue Tick Than UAE, US - Here's Why

New Delhi: According to Twitter, organisations in Saudi Arabia will pay an extra $65 to get their accounts verified with a blue checkmark compared to those in the US. The decision by the microblogging service comes after Elon Musk, the company's CEO, gave verified users until April 1 to upgrade to a premium account or risk losing their verification.

The greater cost for Twitter verification for businesses varies by country in Saudi Arabia due to regional market dynamics. In comparison to the US, where it will only cost $1,000, the Kingdom will charge $1,065.68 to verify a company's Twitter account. (Also Read: PhonePe Launches New Shopping App Called Pincode - Check List Of Services It Is Going To Offer)

The blue tick on Twitter is crucial for businesses and organisations because it gives their accounts more authority and fosters trust among their followers. (Also Read: LIVE Updates | OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Nord Buds 2 Launch in India Today: Here's What To Expect)

According to the microblogging platform, organisations in the UAE will pay fees that are roughly identical to those in the US, with verification costing AED3,700 ($1007). For organisations in Kuwait, Egypt, and Morocco, the charge is the same.

These subscriptions range in price from $8 per month for individual users to $1,000 per month for organisation verification, plus $50 per month for each affiliate or staff account.

Twitter has also said that it will stop checking individual accounts to make sure they are who they claim to be. This is a departure from the prior blue check programme offered to celebrities and other notable people before Musk gained control of the firm.