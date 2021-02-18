Share android apps with your friends in minutes using This Google feature

New Delhi: Android platform is based on sharing philosophy and users can share almost everything including photos, videos, gifs, and applications too. There are many third-party applications available on the Google Play Store which can help you in sharing the apps with your friends. This comes at a cross, as the third-party apps can be a risk to your security.

Google's Nearby Share feature is simple to use and efficient way to share your data. The feature lets google user share apps from Google Play with other android users.

The feature was made public in December 2020. Google said that "Simply open Google Play, go to the "Share Apps" menu in "My Apps and Games", select the apps you want to share, and let your friend accept the incoming apps".

Nearby Share feature is baked into the Google ecosystem and does not need any kind of WiFi or cellular internet connection to work. This comes as a great alternative to Apple's AirPlay. The Nearby Share feature is extremely fast and it simply works. This will be a great feature for all of those who do not have the access to high-speed internet and wish to share files quickly.

The users who are sharing and receiving the files will need to be close to each other in order to share the files without any interruptions. Many developing countries will be benefitted from Google's this useful feature.

