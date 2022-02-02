Shocking! Woman alleges she was molested in Facebook's Metaverse

New Delhi: Nina Jane Patel, who is the cofounder and VP of Metaverse Research at Kabuni, has alleged that she was “virtually gang raped” in Facebook’s metaverse soon after she entered the virtual world.



In a blog post on Medium, the 43-year-old woman alleged, “Within 60 seconds of joining—I was verbally and sexually harassed—3-4 male avatars, with male voices, essentially, but virtually gang-raped my avatar and took photos.”

“...as I tried to get away they yelled — “don’t pretend you didn’t love it” and “go rub yourself off to the photo,” she said, pointing out the woman safety issues in Facebook’s metaverse.

“A horrible experience that happened so fast and before I could even think about putting the safety barrier in place. I froze. It was surreal. It was a nightmare,” Patel added in her blog post.

However, this isn’t the first time Meta is faced with complaints of sexual harassment in its virtual world - metaverse. In December last year, a beta tester had also alleged sexual harassment in the metaverse.

For the unversed, the metaverse is Facebook’s supposed digital world of the future. The company is doubling down on its efforts to create the digital universe. Last year, Facebook’s name was changed to Meta to highlight its ambitions of creating a metaverse where users could do possibly everything virtually.

