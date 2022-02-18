Snapchat allows users to change usernames, here’s how to do it in simple steps

New Delhi: Snapchat has announced that it will now let users change their usernames with a new update, starting from February 23. According to media reports, the update will be available globally. The upcoming feature will also be available on both iOS and Android.

Snapchat, the popular social media app, pointed out that users will be able to change the username once per year. However, you won’t be able to choose an already taken username.

Moreover, Snapchat won’t allow users to take a username that any Snapchat user has used in the past.

How to change username on Snapchat:

Step 1: You can change your username on Snapchat by tapping the Bitmoji icon in the top right corner.

Step 2: Select the gear icon.

Step 3: Now, you will need to choose "Username" and select "Change username".

Step 4: Here you will be able to change your username. Changing a username won’t impact contacts, memories, or any other account details.

Meanwhile, Snapchat is also planning to start showing ads on stories. The move will help creators earn money. The social media app is currently testing the feature with a small group of creators in the US.

The new feature will allow people to earn money from mid-roll ads that appear in the middle of Snapchat Stories. As of now, a limited number of users are receiving the update. The company, however, aims to roll out the feature in the coming months. Also Read: How to link Aadhaar with NPS online-- Step by step process explained here

IANS also reported that Snapchat has added various ways for creators to monetize their presence on the app. Snapchat users already see ads in between friends` Stories and on the Discover section, the report said. Also Read: Google Bug Bounty Programme: Indore man receives Rs 65 crore for finding vulnerabilities in Android

