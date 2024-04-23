Swiggy Launches 'Smart Links' Tool To Boost Restaurant Online Visibility

New Delhi: Swiggy has introduced a new tool ‘Smart Links’ which aims to assist restaurants of all sizes in boosting their online visibility and stimulate growth. With the help of this tool restaurants will receive personalized links for free which they can easily share on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. These links will direct customers straight to the restaurant’s menu page on Swiggy.

This personalized feature will empower restaurants to increase orders with their online presence while connecting with a wider audience, according to Swiggy. For customers ordering from restaurants they discover online or on social media platforms will be a seamless one-click experience. It will provide restaurants with valuable insights into customer behavior such as actions taken after clicking on an ad, order placement, specific items ordered and timing of orders. (Also Read: Airtel Introduces New International Roaming Plans For 184 Countries With In-Flight Data Benefits)

Swiggy reports that Smart Links has become a powerful tool for attracting new users with almost 60 percent of all Smart Links orders for a restaurant coming from first-time customers. Since its launch the food delivery platform has driven over 4 million menu sessions across 35,000 restaurant partners. (Also Read: Couple Stunned By Rs 1.1 Crore Phone Bill Post-Vacation: Read What Happened Next)

Brands utilizing Smart Links have seen 25 percent of their menu sessions coming via Smart Links. Notably, during campaign periods brands utilizing Smart Links have witnessed menu visits exceeding 80 percent which resulted in significant gains in building brand visibility.

New brands using Smart Links as a marketing tool have on average have witnessed a 120 percent increase in menu visits compared to others. They are twice as likely to receive a rating within the first 15 days of operation.