TCS recruitment: IT major to hire for 500 job roles, check eligibility before applying

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT company by market capitalisation, is inviting professions to fill up 500 vacancies available at its various offices spread across the country.

TCS said that the company believes that learning is the only constant in an ever-changing world. The initiative by TCS offers an opportunity to candidates so that they can hone their existing skills but also to chart a career in more specialised areas in your aspirational field.

“We want you to experience a unique career journey full of challenging roles and glorious milestones, with an added bonus of a simplified single-stage interview process," TCS said its official website

The tech giant said that it is their belief to build greater futures through innovation and collective knowledge. “Hence we honour your experience, your ideas, and your ability to forge an innovative path for our present and future generation," the company added.

Vacancies at the TCS:

SQL Server DBA: For this job role, candidates need to know how to design, implement, support and maintain SQL Server Databases.

Linux Administrator: Candidates with skills such as patching, compiling, securing, and troubleshooting Linux servers can apply for this job.

Dotnet Developer: Candidates specialising in building software for Microsoft's Windows platform can apply for the Dotnet Developer job.

Other vacancies at the TCS include Android Developer, iOS Developer, Windows Admin, Python Developer, and PLSQL con.