TCS techie turns Zomato agent; shares delivery partners’ pain points in heartful LinkedIn post

New Delhi: Srinivasan Jayaraman, who left his job at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), had a week to kill before joining a new company. He started learning new skills and spent more time with his family. But apparently, that wasn’t enough for him, so he decided to take a part-time job as a delivery agent at Zomato.

The Chennai-based software engineer, who worked as a Zomato agent for a couple of days, shared his learnings on the professional networking platform LinkedIn. He listed out the challenges faced he faced as a delivery partner during his brief stint of a couple of days as a delivery partner at Zomato.

“Many people are thinking the delivery boy's job is disrespectful even when I said to my family they said first no. You are working in IT then why do you prefer to go. We need to change this mindset,” Jayaraman said in his post.

1. One of the challenges faced by agents, according to Jayaraman, is that customers don’t mention the delivery location properly.

2. Another pain point is that the phone numbers of customers are not updated properly on the platform.

3. “Sometimes cannot locate a restaurant if we are new to the location. Even You can't find it easily when using google maps too,” he said in a LinkedIn post.

4. He also pointed out that he received an order that was to be delivered at a location about 14 km away from the pickup point – which was just his 3rd order in a span of 3 hours. Moreover, that was the last food order of the day as well.

5. Jayaraman also noted that he received fewer orders even in “hotspot locations” even during peak times. He said that he received a total of three orders in 3 hours.

6. Last but not least, he also pointed out the pressure of daily revision in petrol prices on delivery agents. Also Read: Zomato, Swiggy face temporary outages; customers unable to order food online

Tagging Zomato in his post, he urged the food delivery company to support the food delivery agents. “Please help/support our warriors. I have seen some notifications where you are planning to help with a petrol price hike. Really appreciate that. Keep helping them,” he said. Also Read: Better late than never: Piyush Goyal says on India-Australia trade

Live TV

#mute