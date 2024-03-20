Tech Showdown: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Vs Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G; Battle of Mid-Range Giants-Specs And Pricing

New Delhi: The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro are two highly anticipated smartphones in the mid-range segment, offering impressive specifications and features.

Realme has rolled out its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, in India on March 19. The newly-launched smartphone comes as a successor to the Narzo 60 Pro 5G, launched in July 2023. It is available in Glass Green and Glass Gold colour options. The company claims that the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will receive security updates for three years and two years of OS updates.

On the other side, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G smartphone in India on Jan 4 this year. The handset is available in three colour options- Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black. To recall, this smartphone was launched in China in September last year.

Both the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro are two popular smartphones known for their impressive features. Let's have a quick look at the specifications and performance to help you choose the right one. (Also Read: Apple Days Sale 2024: Apple iPhone 15, iPad, MacBook Get Price Drop)

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a stunning 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2200Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring fluid animations and responsive touch interactions.

With a peak brightness of 2000 nits, it delivers vibrant and clear visuals even in bright sunlight. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset and Mali-G68 GPU.

It packs a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera for expansive shots, and a 2MP macro sensor for close-up photography. Additionally, the smartphone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, dual stereo speakers for immersive audio, and Dolby Atmos support for enhanced sound quality.

For connectivity options, it includes 5G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C connectivity, ensuring seamless connectivity for users.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch (16.94 cm) FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7S Gen 2 processor and 8 GB of RAM, ensuring efficient multitasking and performance.

The display supports up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness and is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. In the camera department, the smartphone includes a 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple primary camera system with dual-color LED flash, ideal for capturing stunning photos. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16 MP shooter at the front. (Also Read: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With 5,000mAh Battery And Air Gestures Launched in India; Check Specs, Price, Bank Offers)

It packs a robust 5100 mAh battery with Turbo Charging support via USB Type-C port, catering to long-lasting usage and fast recharging needs in India.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Price

The smartphone comes with storage options: 8GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+ 256GB. For the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the smartphone is priced at Rs 19,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model carry a price tag of Rs 21,999.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Price

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is available in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB priced at Rs 25,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.