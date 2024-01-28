Tecno Spark 20 Price, Colour and Other Specs Tipped via Amazon Microsite Ahead Of India Debut

New Delhi: The Tecno Spark 20 is set to make its debut in India soon. The company has started releasing crucial specifications of the upcoming smartphone via a microsite on Amazon. Ahead of the official launch, the price, colour, and key specifications of the smartphone are teased on the e-commerce giant Amazon. The much-anticipated handset is likely to come in Cyber White, Gravity Black, Magic Skin Blue, and Neon Gold colour options.

It is rumored that the price of the smartphone will be around Rs 10,499. Notably, the price of the Tecno Spark 20 is expected to be announced by the company in the coming days when the smartphone is launched in the country. (Also Read: Amazon Prime Video Will Start Serving Ads From January 29; Know Why)

Here are the expected specifications of the Tecno Spark 20

Tecno Spark 20 Processor

The smartphone boasts a powerful Octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, comprising a 2 GHz Dual Core and a 1.8 GHz Hexa Core, ensuring seamless performance. With 8 GB of RAM, multitasking becomes effortless, enhancing overall user experience. The device offers substantial storage flexibility, incorporating a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the inbuilt storage up to an impressive 1TB.

Tecno Spark 20 Display

Moving on to the display, it features a generous 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a 267 PPI density, delivering vibrant visuals. The added advantage of a 90 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and responsive interactions.

Tecno Spark 20 Camera

On the photography front, the handset is equipped with a powerful 50 MP + 0.08 MP dual primary camera setup accompanied by dual LED flash, while the 32 MP front camera caters to high-quality selfies. (Also Read: Infinix Smart 8 Pro Launched; Check Camera, Battery And Other Specs)

Tecno Spark 20 Battery and Connectivity

The device is fueled by a robust 5000 mAh battery, complemented by fast charging capabilities and a USB Type-C port, ensuring prolonged usage with quick charging convenience.