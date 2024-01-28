trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714937
NewsTechnology
TECHNO SPARK 20

Tecno Spark 20 Price, Colour and Other Specs Tipped via Amazon Microsite Ahead Of India Debut

The price of the Tecno Spark 20 is expected to be announced by the company in the coming days when the smartphone is launched in the country.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tecno Spark 20 Price, Colour and Other Specs Tipped via Amazon Microsite Ahead Of India Debut Image Credit: Techno/Official Website

New Delhi: The Tecno Spark 20 is set to make its debut in India soon. The company has started releasing crucial specifications of the upcoming smartphone via a microsite on Amazon. Ahead of the official launch, the price, colour, and key specifications of the smartphone are teased on the e-commerce giant Amazon. The much-anticipated handset is likely to come in Cyber White, Gravity Black, Magic Skin Blue, and Neon Gold colour options.

It is rumored that the price of the smartphone will be around Rs 10,499. Notably, the price of the Tecno Spark 20 is expected to be announced by the company in the coming days when the smartphone is launched in the country. (Also Read: Amazon Prime Video Will Start Serving Ads From January 29; Know Why)

Here are the expected specifications of the Tecno Spark 20

Tecno Spark 20 Processor

The smartphone boasts a powerful Octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, comprising a 2 GHz Dual Core and a 1.8 GHz Hexa Core, ensuring seamless performance. With 8 GB of RAM, multitasking becomes effortless, enhancing overall user experience. The device offers substantial storage flexibility, incorporating a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the inbuilt storage up to an impressive 1TB.

Tecno Spark 20 Display

Moving on to the display, it features a generous 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a 267 PPI density, delivering vibrant visuals. The added advantage of a 90 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and responsive interactions.

Tecno Spark 20 Camera

On the photography front, the handset is equipped with a powerful 50 MP + 0.08 MP dual primary camera setup accompanied by dual LED flash, while the 32 MP front camera caters to high-quality selfies. (Also Read: Infinix Smart 8 Pro Launched; Check Camera, Battery And Other Specs)

Tecno Spark 20 Battery and Connectivity

The device is fueled by a robust 5000 mAh battery, complemented by fast charging capabilities and a USB Type-C port, ensuring prolonged usage with quick charging convenience. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple