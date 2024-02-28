Tecno Spark 20C With Stereo Dual Speaker Launched In India At Rs 8,999; Check Specs And Launch Discount

New Delhi: Tecno, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has launched its Tecno Spark 20C smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999. The newly launched smartphone was globally released back in November 2023. The Tecno Spark 20C smartphone will be available for purchase in the country starting March 5 at 12 pm IST exclusively via Amazon.

The Amazon microsite for the smartphone also notes that with each purchase, customers will get an OTTPlay annual subscription worth Rs. 5,604. The handset comes in Alpenglow Gold, Gravity Black, Mystery White, and Magic Skin Green colour options. (Also Read: MWC 2024: Tecno POVA 6 Pro 5G Unveiled With Dolby Atmos Support; Check Specs And Features)

Tecno Spark 20C Specifications

The smartphone houses a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD screen, delivering a resolution of 720 x 1,612 pixels and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery, supporting 18W fast charging for quick refuelling.

Under the hood, the Tecno Spark 20C is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G36 12nm processor, ensuring efficient performance. It runs on Android 13 with HiOS 13, providing a seamless user experience.

Furthermore, it offers 8GB of expandable RAM, allowing users to virtually increase it by an additional 8GB. With 128GB of onboard storage, expandable up to a staggering 1TB via a microSD card. (Also Read: MWC 2024: Xiaomi Watch 2, Watch S3, Smart Band 8 Pro Launched Globally; Check Price, Specs And Other Features)

In the camera department, the smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by an AI camera and Dual LED Flash. For selfies and video calls, there's an 8MP front-facing camera. Enhancing the multimedia experience, the device features Stereo Dual Speaker Sound by DTS.

The company is currently offering a launch discount of Rs. 1,000, reducing the effective price of the handset to Rs. 7,999.