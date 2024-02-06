Telegram Redesigns Voice And Video Calls In Its New Update; Check Out The Changes

New Delhi: Telegram has unveiled its latest version, 10.5.0, which introduces several improvements aimed at enhancing user experience. This update mainly focuses on Android users and it includes a redesigned layout for voice and video calls along with an updated delete animation.

Being a key player in secure communication nationwide, Telegram prioritizes fully encrypted messages, voice calls, and video calls. The release of this update not only brings a new look but also promises to reduce device load ensuring a lighter impact on users' devices. (Also Read: Bumble Introduces AI-Driven Feature To Block Spam, Scams, And Fake Profiles; Check Details)

Improved Performance and Battery Performance

In a recent blog post, Telegram showcased the key features of this update highlighting the more efficient use of resources in the new user interface. The company expects this optimization to significantly improve performance and increase battery life for smartphones. Furthermore, Telegram guaranteed improved functionality for older devices due to this update. (Also Read: OnePlus 12R Sale Live: Check Out Discounts, Launch Offers And Price in India)

Discussing the overhaul, Telegram said, "In this update, we have completely revamped the call experience, incorporating new animations and dynamic backgrounds that adapt according to the call's status – whether ringing, active, or concluded. The streamlined interface necessitates fewer resources, translating to prolonged battery life and superior performance, particularly for older devices."

Fresh Animations and Dynamic backgrounds

The update brings in fresh animations and dynamic backgrounds that adjust dynamically throughout the call process from start to finish. Telegram also announced an improvement in call quality promising a smoother communication experience.

Thanos Snap Theme

This latest update quickly follows Telegram's previous announcement of the "Thanos Snap" effect which was first available for iPhone users and has now been expanded to Android devices. The "vaporize animation" ensures a smoother and more efficient user experience.

Enhanced Bot Functionality

The blog post emphasized that the vaporize animation for auto-deleted messages, initially introduced on iOS, is now available on both iOS and Android platforms. This animation is efficient and engaging in enhancing the user experience during message deletion.

Telegram revealed substantial enhancements for its Bots, empowering them to react to messages, manage quoted messages, provide quick replies, and more, resulting in significant improvements in user interaction.